Smith started at third base and went 1-for-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.

Smith made the first start at third base following the wrist injury suffered by Josh Jung during Monday's contest. Jung underwent surgery and is estimated to be out at least six weeks. With righty Zach Eflin on the mound for Tampa Bay, manager Bruce Bochy had the lefty-hitting Smith open the game, but the manager later had Ezequiel Duran pinch hit against lefty reliever Colin Poche and finish the game at third base. That suggests a platoon may be in the offing while Jung rehabs; however, Justin Foscue could enter the mix. He was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and played 35 games at third base in 2023.