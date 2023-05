Smith started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Seattle.

The Rangers placed their primary left fielder Travis Jankowski (hamstring) on the injured list Tuesday, which opened a lane to at-bats for Smith and Robbie Grossman. Smith had been part of the fill-in solution at shortstop while Corey Seager (hamstring) works his way back, but the suddenly hot Ezequiel Duran took over as the primary substitute there.