Smith started at third base and went 1-for-4 in Friday's 2-1 win over San Francisco.

Smith made a second straight start at the hot corner, as the Rangers navigate life without rookie third baseman Josh Jung (thumb). He'll be out until some point in September after undergoing thumb surgery this week. Ezequiel Duran and Smith are sharing third base until Jung becomes available. While Duran's season numbers trump Smith's by a wide margin, the former has slumped since the All-Star break with a .162 average and .524 OPS.