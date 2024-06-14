Smith started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Smith made another start at shortstop, as the Rangers are being careful with Corey Seager (hamstring). Seager had returned to action Wednesday, serving as the DH, and was originally in Thursday's starting lineup at DH before being scratched. Smith continued to be surprising contributor for the Rangers; he's 19-for-53 (.358) with six extra-base hits, two steals, four RBI and 10 runs scored over the last 15 games.