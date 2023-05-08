Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Sunday's 16-8 win over the Angels.

Travis Jankowski (hamstring) left the game in the second inning, and Smith filled in admirably. The homer was Smith's second of the season, and it put the Rangers ahead 7-3. This was the utility man's first game action in May after he played semi-regularly in April. He's slashing .154/.353/.269 with three RBI, 11 runs scored and one steal through 69 plate appearances. If Jankowski ends up on the injured list, Smith could be a strong-side platoon option in left field.