Smith went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, two total RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-1 victory against the Tigers.

Smith gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead with his solo shot to right field in the third inning and added an RBI single in the sixth. For good measure, the third baseman sweetened his stat line with a stolen base following a first-inning walk. Smith continues to shine at the hot corner for Texas, getting at least one hit in eight of his past nine games and batting .361 (13-for-36) with two homers, three doubles, four RBI, seven runs and two steals over that span.