Smith started at third base and went 0-for-1, was twice hit by a pitch and stole a base in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Smith made a second consecutive start since the Rangers selected his contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday -- one against a righty and the other a lefty. Texas third basemen rank last in MLB with a .544 OPS, so there's an opportunity for Smith to move ahead of Andy Ibanez and Charlie Culberson.