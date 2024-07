Smith is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Tampa Bay.

Smith will get a rare day off after making 13 consecutive starts. Jonathan Ornelas will bat ninth and play third base for Friday's series opener. Over his last four games, Smith is 6-for-16 with two runs and two RBI. Per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, manager Bruce Bochy indicated that Smith felt a bit of discomfort after his last plate appearance Thursday night but didn't offer any specifics on Smith's health.