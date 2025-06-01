Smith went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double, a stolen base and four total RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Cardinals.

Smith got the Rangers on the board in the second inning with a two-run double, putting Texas ahead 2-1, before bookending the scoring with a homer off Roddery Munoz in the eighth, his fifth of the year, extending the lead to 8-1. It's the first multi-hit game since May 14 for the 27-year-old Smith -- he'd gone just 5-for-45 (.111) with a .313 OPS in 13 contests prior to Sunday. Overall, Smith is slashing .269/.340/.409 with 20 runs scored, 16 RBI and seven stolen bases through 192 plate appearances this season.