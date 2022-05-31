Smith went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Rays.

Brad Miller (hip) went on the injured list Monday, and Smith was called up to replace him on the 26-man roster. Smith, 24, showed well in his major-league debut, through all three of his hits were singles. A natural second baseman, he started at third base and batted eighth Monday -- with Marcus Semien and Corey Seager in the middle infield, Smith will likely have to move away from his most comfortable positions to draw playing time. If he does well initially, the lefty-hitter could move into a strong-side platoon role at third base with righty-hitters Andy Ibanez and Charlie Culberson.