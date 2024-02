Smith is expected to be the primary fill-in at shortstop this spring while Corey Seager (groin) is sidelined, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Smith and Ezequiel Duran were expected to get a ton of reps at shortstop, but third baseman Josh Jung's calf injury means Duran will cover the hot corner the next two-to-three weeks at least. Both Seager and Jung are expected to be ready for Opening Day.