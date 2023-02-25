Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Smith will play all infield positions and left field during spring games, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. "I think he's comfortable moving around," Bochy said. "He's already done it, so that's always a good thing."

Smith came through the system as a shortstop, but he's blocked by Corey Seager in the majors. That means he'll have to make the team in a utility capacity. He debuted in the majors in 2022, playing 36 games at third base, 24 in left field, six at shortstop, five as the designated hitter and two at second base. Smith posted a line of .197/.307/.249 over 73 games.