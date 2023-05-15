site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Smith: X-rays negative
RotoWire Staff
May 15, 2023
7:56 am ET
X-rays on
Smith's foot came back negative.
Smith was hit on the left foot Saturday and was removed from the game. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Smith was "pretty banged up" held him out of Sunday's series finale against the Athletics. The utility player will continue to undergo evaluation.
