Arihara will start the second game of the season Saturday in Kansas City, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Arihara is coming off something of a down season in Japan, with his ERA rising a full run to a still-solid 3.46 and his strikeout rate falling to 19.4 percent, but he's found himself with a team where starts shouldn't be hard to come by. The Rangers will open with just three true starters to begin the season, using tandem arrangements for the other two spots, but Arihara is one of the ones who will be relied upon to handle a starter's workload. He looked worthy of one this spring, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB in four starts.