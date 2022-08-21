Arihara (1-1) earned the victory Sunday in Minnesota, striking out three in six shutout innings while allowing four singles and hitting a batter.

Arihara cruised through the first six innings, facing just two batters over the minimum. He came back out for the seventh but allowed consecutive singles and was removed. It was the first time in his 12 career big-league starts that he finished six innings. The 29-year-old should continue in the rotation, at least until Spencer Howard (shoulder) returns. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Detroit.