Calhoun went 2-for-4 with two home runs in Saturday's 7-3 win against the Mets.

Calhoun's first long ball was a three-run shot that gave Texas its first lead in the second inning, and he added on to that with a solo homer in the fourth. Prior to Saturday, the veteran outfielder had been mired in a power drought, going deep just once over his previous 29 games. Calhoun has been a streaky hitter throughout his career, so he's worth keeping an eye on to see if Saturday's performance is the start of another hot period.