site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-kole-calhoun-breather-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Breather Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Calhoun is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Tigers.
Calhoun will sit for the second straight game after taking a seat in Wednesday's contest versus the Rockies as well. Bubba Thompson will start in left field and bat ninth against Detroit.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read