Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Calhoun is the hottest hitter in the Rangers' lineup right now. The homer, his second in as many games, gives him four over the last four contests. He extended an RBI streak to five games, during which he's driven in eight. Since May 4, Calhoun is slashing .385/.457/.872 with eight extra-base hits, 12 RBI and eight runs scored.