Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Day off Tuesday
Calhoun is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.
Calhoun will get a breather after he went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run and a walk in Monday's victory. Steven Dugger will take over in left field and bat ninth Tuesday against the Athletics.
