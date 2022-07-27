site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Calhoun is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale with the Mariners.
Calhoun will get a breather after he went 0-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts in the first two games of the series. Charlie Culberson will take over in left field and bat sixth versus Seattle.
