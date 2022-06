Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-4 win over Kansas City.

Calhoun is surging following a 15-game slump, during which be batted .136 (8-for-59). Over the six games since, the outfielder matched the number of hits he had during the slump, going 8-for-23 (.348) with one home run, three doubles, six RBI and four runs scored. His season has been a roller coaster, and the ride is currently heading up.