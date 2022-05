Calhoun went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Athletics.

Calhoun has reached base safely in 17 straight games, slashing .397/.451/.778 with 11 extra-base hits, six walks and 18 runs scored during that stretch. The 34-year-old outfielder raised his OPS to .803, its highest mark since the end of the 2020 season.