Calhoun started in left field and went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Tigers.

Calhoun's two-run shot was part of a furious late game rally that cut a nine-run deficit to one run. This was his first start in four games, as the Rangers are giving Bubba Thompson a long look in left field. Calhoun should receive spotty playing time for the remainder of the season, before the Rangers likely let him walk in free agency.