Calhoun went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Red Sox.

Calhoun was dominant during the three-game series against Boston, going 6-for-12 with two homers, a triple, a double, four RBI and three runs. The 34-year-old had a relatively slow start to the season, but he's hitting .220 with three homers, nine RBI and five runs following his success against the Red Sox.