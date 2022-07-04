site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-kole-calhoun-not-starting-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Calhoun isn't starting Monday against the Orioles.
Calhoun is getting a day off after he went 2-for-16 with two homers, four RBI and nine strikeouts over the last four games. Steven Duggar will take over in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read