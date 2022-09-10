site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Calhoun isn't in the lineup Saturday against Toronto.
Calhoun started the last two games and went 1-for-8 with an RBI and four strikeouts. Adolis Garcia will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup Saturday.
