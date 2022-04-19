site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Calhoun will sit against lefty Robbie Ray and the Mariners on Tuesday.
Calhoun has started against just one of the five lefties the Rangers have faced this season. Adolis Garcia shifts to right field again in his absence, with Eli White starting in center.
