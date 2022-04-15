Calhoun is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Calhoun has started five of the first six games of the season but has struggled at the plate, going 2-for-17 with four strikeouts and a walk. Adolis Garcia will shift to right field against left-hander Reid Detmers, while Eli White starts in center.
