Calhoun was placed on the 10-day injured list with right heel irritation Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 3.

Calhoun was slated to miss a second consecutive game Thursday against the White Sox, but his absence was apparently due to an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined until at least next weekend. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Bubba Thompson should have a chance to carve out playing time in the outfield after his contract was selected Thursday.