Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored as the designated hitter in Monday's 10-8 win over the Athletics.

Calhoun got the start at DH in the Rangers' first game after Mitch Garver (forearm) underwent surgery. Garver, who was added to the 60-day injured list, will miss the rest of the season, which opens up DH for a rotation of players, including Calhoun and fellow lefty hitter Brad Miller.