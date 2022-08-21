Calhoun (heel) went 1-for-4 in a 7-0 win Sunday in Minnesota.
Calhoun hit seventh and played left field in his first game since August 2. The 34-year-old singled in the ninth and was removed for a pinch runner. Before the injury, he was amid a long slump, hitting just .162/.226/.274 with four homers and 67 strikeouts in his previous 52 games. With the Rangers out of playoff contention and youngsters Bubba Thompson and Leody Taveras getting regular playing time, Calhoun may end up on the bench more frequently down the stretch than he was earlier in the year.