site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-kole-calhoun-sitting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Sitting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Calhoun will sit Friday versus the Athletics.
Calhoun will get a breather Friday to open the second half of the season. Charlie Culberson will take over in left field and bat eighth against Oakland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read