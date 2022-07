Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a three run home run in Saturday's victory over the Twins.

Calhoun led off the scoring with a three run shot in the second inning that scored Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim. It was his first home run since he hit two on July 2. Since then, the outfielder has just two hits in 19 at-bats, while striking out nine times during that span. Calhoun's batting average now sits at .231.