Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Angels.

Calhoun was hitting just .167 a week ago but has turned that around in hurry. Over the last seven games, the 34-year-old outfielder is 10-for-24 (.417) with five extra-base hits (three homers), 10 RBI and a five runs scored. While the .229 average isn't much to look at, Calhoun is trending well at the moment.