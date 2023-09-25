Taveras went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Mariners.

Taveras took Bryan Woo deep in the fourth for one of three home runs the Rangers hit off him in the same inning. The 24-year-old struggled after the break, slashing .195/.228/.322 through August. He's managed to turn things around this month, slashing .365/.438/.492 with seven RBI, 11 runs and a 9:12 BB:K in 21 games. He'll hope to continue swinging a hot bat with the Rangers right in the thick of a playoff race with the Mariners and Astros.