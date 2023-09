Taveras went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Taveras opened the scoring with his third-inning blast. The outfielder has been solid in September, batting .321 (25-for-78), but he's added just two homers, three stolen bases and eight RBI over 25 contests this month. For the year, he's at a respectable .269/.314/.426 slash line with 14 long balls, 66 RBI, 67 runs scored and 14 steals through 140 games.