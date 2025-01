Taveras agreed to a one-year, $4.75 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 26-year-old played in a career-high 151 games last season but had a disappointing .229/.289/.352 slash line with 12 home runs and 23 stolen bases. Taveras is likely to begin 2025 as Texas' No. 4 outfielder, assuming Evan Carter (back), Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia (knee) can stay healthy.