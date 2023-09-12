Taveras went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 10-4 win over Toronto.

Taveras, who extended an on-base streak to nine games, swiped his 14th base of the season and third during the streak. Normally the ninth hitter in the order, Taveras has been moved up the last four contests. He's batted sixth three times and seventh on another occasion, going 7-for-15 with two walks during that stretch. Hitting up in the order should continue for the short term with both Josh Jung (thumb) and Adolis Garcia (knee) unavailable.