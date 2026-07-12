Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Starting on short rest Sunday

Gore will serve as the Rangers' starting pitcher against Houston on Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gore last pitched Wednesday against the Angels, so he'll be working on only three days of rest. Texas manager Skip Schumaker said Saturday that Gore approached him and offered to take the mound in what was otherwise looking like it might be a bullpen game for the team. Gore tossed 90 pitches in his previous start, so he may have his workload monitored Sunday in the Rangers' final contest before the All-Star break. Given that Texas will then have four days off, Gore's start Sunday won't necessarily impact his usual slotting in the rotation.