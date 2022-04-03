The Rangers informed Carpenter on Sunday that he won't be included on their Opening Day roster, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports.
Texas will likely formally reassign Carpenter to minor-league camp in the coming days, but it's unclear if a player with his level of experience in the majors will be willing to report to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the season. Since he swatted a career-high 36 home runs in 2018, the longtime Cardinals infielder's production fell off swiftly during his final three seasons in St. Louis, with Carpenter submitting a .671 OPS and 87 wRC+ over that stretch. Now 36 years old and with little defensive utility to offer at this stage of his career, Carpenter may struggle to get another look in the majors.
