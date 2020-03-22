Duffy could benefit by the uncertainty in the battle for the Rangers' first base, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy has played third base mostly during his career, but the first base battle between Ronald Guzman and Greg Bird has the Rangers thinking about alternate plans. Neither player has grabbed hold of the job, which has manager Chris Woodward thinking about moving third baseman Todd Frazier to first base, opening up an opportunity for Duffy or Isaiah Kiner-Falefa at the hot corner. The question is whether Duffy can provide offense worthy of a corner infielder.