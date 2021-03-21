Lowe went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's spring game against Seattle.

Lowe entered Saturday's game batting just .160 this spring, which has opened the door to Ronald Guzman usurping the starting first base job that was seen as Lowe's to lose when spring training started. Texas manager Chris Woodward still believes in Lowe, telling Kennedi Landry of MLB.com he has confidence in him. "I know he hasn't had a ton of results, but it's just the way this guy works and carries himself. I felt it was kind of a matter of time," Woodward said. "It's nice to see him get some results today." As for Guzman, he launched his third spring home run Friday and has a 1.203 OPS compared to Lowe's .687.