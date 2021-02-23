Texas manager Chris Woodward said it's possible that both Lowe and Ronald Guzman make the Opening Day roster, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

When the Rangers acquired Lowe, it was presumed the organization was moving on from Guzman. However, that was before Guzman earned MVP honors in the Dominican Winter League. Woodward said there's a world where both first basemen can break camp with the Rangers, but that would mean both have a strong spring training. In that event, the Rangers could use Lowe at third base, where he's appeared six times for Tampa Bay and another five times while in the minors.