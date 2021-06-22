Lowe went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over Oakland.

Lowe was part of the Rangers' five-run first inning, knocking in a run with a double and later scoring on Andy Ibanez's three-run home run. Lowe has hit safely in seven of eight contests, going 10-for-32 (.313) with three extra-base hits, five RBI and four runs scored. The Rangers would ideally like more production from Lowe, who has just three homers, 16 RBI and a .660 OPS over the last 49 games, but there are not many options. That could be why manager Chris Woodward told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News that Nick Solak, who was replaced at second base by Ibanez on Monday, will get at-bats at first base.