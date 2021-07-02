Lowe went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, three RBI, two runs and a walk in Thursday's win over the Athletics.

Lowe connected for a solo blast off starter Sean Manaea in the fourth inning and added a two-run shot off Deolis Guerra in the seventh, his 11th and 12th round-trippers of the year. Lowe hit just two home runs during the entire month of June, although he was able to maintain some fantasy value with a .365 on-base percentage during that stretch. Lowe is slashing .260/.360/.424 in 336 plate appearances overall this season and has driven in 43 runs.