Lowe went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in Sunday's 1-0 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

Lowe came up to bat with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and he delivered a single to score Eli White for the game's lone run. The 25-year-old Lowe is now batting .230 with four homers, 16 RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases in 16 contests.