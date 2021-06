Lowe went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-4 win over Kansas City.

The first baseman gave Texas its first lead of the game with a two-RBI triple in the fourth inning before coming around to score on Jonah Heim's single. Lowe has hit safely in seven straight games, going 11-for-26 (.423) in that span. The 25-year-old is slashing .259/.357/.411 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, 35 runs scored and four stolen bases across 314 plate appearances this year.