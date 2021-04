Lowe went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Wednesday against the Angels.

Lowe drove in a run in the first inning on an infield hit. That extended his hitting streak to five games, and his knock later in the contest gave him three multi-hit efforts in his last six starts. Lowe has thrived with everyday playing time to this point, hitting .280/.368/.505 with six home runs, 11 runs scored and 22 RBI across 106 plate appearances.