Lowe went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.
Lowe got aboard on a fielder's choice in the eighth inning, and stole second, although he didn't come around to score. The first baseman is off to a productive start in 2021 with three homers, 14 RBI and four runs scored in six games. His steal Wednesday was just the second of his career, and he's yet to record more than one swiped bag per year at any level of professional baseball. Lowe's lack of speed can likely be overlooked by most fantasy managers if he can continue his frequent contributions at the plate.