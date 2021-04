Lowe went 2-for-6 with a double, four RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 14-10 loss to the Royals.

Lowe, acquired from Tampa Bay in the offseason to be Texas' starting first baseman, fought off a challenge from Ronald Guzman in spring training. Rangers manager Chris Woodward stood by Lowe, who batted a mere .205 and struck out 15 times in 44 at-bats, and the manager's faith was rewarded Opening Day. Lowe slotted in at fifth in the batting order, a potentially good spot for RBI opportunities.